Baldwin-Woodville High School named its Students of the Month for February selected by the English Department staff.
Those announced were:
Tanner Haffner – Grade 9
Since the start of the semester, Tanner has made immense changes as a student. Tanner has a stronger grasp of what it takes to be accomplished in his academics and has adjusted his work ethic to be more successful. Currently, Tanner self-advocates and asks important questions to enhance his learning in the classroom, and I am very proud of the hard work he has been putting in!
Isabelle Smeby – Grade 10
Izy Smeby's positive attitude and work ethic allow her to be an effective leader in group discussions and group projects. Izy consistently completes high quality work and is a pleasure to have in class.
Alayna Rineck – Grade 11
She has consistently demonstrated a positive attitude in her junior English class, as well as a sense of confidence in the work that she does for class. Her approach has proven successful, although one would never know it from the modest and low-key personality that Alayna displays at school, along with a good sense of humor. As the year has progressed, Alayna has remained steady and successful, which is a credit to her work ethic and positive habits.
Hailey Schumacher – Grade 12
Hailey is such a wonderful and hardworking student. In Lit & Comp 12, she worked tirelessly on her literary analysis essay producing a college-level analysis of her novel. Ahead of the game, she is already beginning to work on her culminating senior project which will be to support the HALOs program and continue to cultivate the Baldwin-Woodville community. Hailey is driven, compassionate, empathetic and strong.
