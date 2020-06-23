Tuesday morning was a wild one in downtown Hudson.
According to the Hudson Police Department, they were dispatched to the local Republican Party campaign office on 2nd Street for what was deemed a suspicious package at 8:54 a.m.
With the assistance of the FBI, ATF, Marathon-Oneida County Explosives Unit, the suspicious package has been identified as safe. The package was a military style ammunition container with several obstructions and wires protruding from the container. Technicians were able to determine there were unidentifiable items within the container and it was later determined to be full of miscellaneous materials and never presented a threat to public safety. The Republican Party Office as well as the other businesses affected by this event as well as traffic in the area has been reopened. We would like to thank the community for their cooperation during the event.
The Hudson Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Hudson Fire, Hudson Public Works, St. Croix County Sheriff, Marathon-Oneida Explosives Unit, ATF, and FBI.
