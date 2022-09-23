Farmers Union Fly-In brings rural issues to Washington, D.C.

Representing Wisconsin Farmers Union at the National Farmers Union Fly-In September 12-14 were, left to right, (seated) Darin Von Ruden, Westby; Olivia Roth, Albany; Becky Brathal, Woodville; Claudia Lenz, Star Prairie; Michelle Ramirez-White, Madison; Camryn Billen, Eau Claire; (standing) Emil Mravec, Twin Lakes; Rick Adamski, Seymour; Allison Hellenbrand, Madison; Ryan Brathal, Woodville; Dave Rosen, Emerald; Anna Hinchley-Skadahl and Kevin Skadahl, Cambridge; Paul Adams, Eleva; Kirsten Slaughter, Madison; and Julian Emerson, Eau Claire.
More than 250 farmers and ranchers, including a delegation from Wisconsin, have gathered in Washington, D.C., last week for the National Farmers Union’s Fall Legislative Fly-In. As they meet with lawmakers, USDA leaders, and other administration officials, the group is advocating for fairness for farmers, farm bill priorities, dairy policy reform, and climate, conservation, and biofuel efforts.
Seventeen Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) members made the trek to the nation’s capital.
“It’s all about building relationships, whether it’s with other Farmers Union members, with administrators, or with legislative representatives,” WFU Government Relations Director Rick Adamski said Monday, the first day of the three-day fly-in. “When you’re talking about problems or hoping to get a program that is working extended, those relationships are vital.”
With farmers in Wisconsin and elsewhere continuing to face struggles made worse during the coronavirus pandemic, WFU members have plenty of issues to discuss when meeting with federal agriculture officials and lawmakers, Adamski said. On September 12th, they joined members from throughout the country to converse with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and other USDA officials about a variety of agriculture policy issues. During the afternoon, WFU members attended sessions to discuss such topics as commodities, antitrust, and conservation policies. Later in the day members gathered with colleagues
