Farmers Union Fly-In brings rural issues to Washington, D.C.

Representing Wisconsin Farmers Union at the National Farmers Union Fly-In September 12-14 were, left to right, (seated) Darin Von Ruden, Westby; Olivia Roth, Albany; Becky Brathal, Woodville; Claudia Lenz, Star Prairie; Michelle Ramirez-White, Madison; Camryn Billen, Eau Claire; (standing) Emil Mravec, Twin Lakes; Rick Adamski, Seymour; Allison Hellenbrand, Madison; Ryan Brathal, Woodville; Dave Rosen, Emerald; Anna Hinchley-Skadahl and Kevin Skadahl, Cambridge; Paul Adams, Eleva; Kirsten Slaughter, Madison; and Julian Emerson, Eau Claire.  

 Contributed

More than 250 farmers and ranchers, including a delegation from Wisconsin, have gathered in Washington, D.C., last week for the National Farmers Union’s Fall Legislative Fly-In. As they meet with lawmakers, USDA leaders, and other administration officials, the group is advocating for fairness for farmers, farm bill priorities, dairy policy reform, and climate, conservation, and biofuel efforts. 

Seventeen Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU) members made the trek to the nation’s capital. 

