Annual meeting season is underway for Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU). Each fall, members gather to elect officers, network, and set policies aimed at improving life for farmers and their rural communities. Policy resolutions passed at the chapter level will advance to the policy floor for consideration at the 92nd Annual State Convention December 9-10 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. 

“These meetings are a great way to get to connect with other folks who care about rural issues in your region,” notes Westby dairy farmer and WFU President Darin Von Ruden. “Topics discussed at the local level continue on to convention and influence the work Farmers Union does throughout the year out in the countryside and at the Capitol.” 

