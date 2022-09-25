Annual meeting season is underway for Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU). Each fall, members gather to elect officers, network, and set policies aimed at improving life for farmers and their rural communities. Policy resolutions passed at the chapter level will advance to the policy floor for consideration at the 92nd Annual State Convention December 9-10 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
“These meetings are a great way to get to connect with other folks who care about rural issues in your region,” notes Westby dairy farmer and WFU President Darin Von Ruden. “Topics discussed at the local level continue on to convention and influence the work Farmers Union does throughout the year out in the countryside and at the Capitol.”
Upcoming meetings include:
MARATHON — Sept. 24, 1pm, Big Bull Falls Park (shelter by farmers market), 388 River Drive, Wausau. Info: Mary Kluz, 715-409-6758.
ST. CROIX — Sept. 27, 7pm, Stanton Town Hall, 2245 Cty. Rd. T, Deer Park. Bring a dish to share. Info: Char Croes, 715-338-6647.
DANE — Sept. 28, 6:30pm, Brix Cider, 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb. RSVP: Kevin Shelley, 608-764-5933.
EAU CLAIRE — Sept. 30, 6-8pm, The Goat Coffee House, 336 Water St., Eau Claire. Info: Aaron Ellringer, 715-864-2162.
AMNICON-DOUGLAS — Oct. 2, 7pm, Dreamland Supper Club, 4368 Cty. Rd. E, South Range. RSVP: Ralph, 715-364-2568.
DODGE-FOND DU LAC-SHEBOYGAN-OZAUKEE — Oct. 5, 11:45am, Red Cabin at Green Acres, W2701 4th St., Fond du Lac. Meal included. Info: Joel Narges, 920-979-6074.
CHIPPEWA — Oct. 5, 7:30pm, Eagle Point Town Hall, 14802 WI-124, Chippewa Falls. Info: Les Danielson, 715-313-0309.
DUNN — Oct. 7, 6-8pm, Nonic Brewing, 621 4th St. W., Menomonie.
PEPIN-PIERCE — Oct. 21, 5-7pm, Farmhouse World Kitchen, 401 Main St., Plum City. Info: Emmet Fisher, 651-380-6988.
WOOD-PORTAGE-WAUPACA — Oct. 22, 6pm, Central Waters Brewery meeting room, 351 Allen St., Amherst.
VERNON-CRAWFORD — Oct. 23, 1:30pm, Gassers Pub, 920 N. Main St., Westby. Meal provided. RSVP: Sarah Korte, 608-588-6435 or korteacresfood@gmail.com.
POLK-BURNETT — Oct. 25, 6-8pm, West Denmark Parish Hall, 2478 170th St., Luck. Bring a potluck dish to pass. Info: Kristy Allen, 612-990-9770.
CHASEBURG LOCAL — Oct. 28, 6:30pm, Korte Acres, E4378 Dodson Hollow Rd, Chaseburg. Info: Sarah Korte, 608-588-6435 or korteacresfood@gmail.com.
SOUTH CENTRAL — Oct. 30, 2-4pm, Riemer Family Farm, W2252 Riemer Rd., Brodhead. Harvest Fest! RSVP: FL Morris, 608-938-1550. Don’t see a meeting for your county? As meetings are set, they’ll be added at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
Established in 1930, WFU is a grassroots membership organization that is committed to improving the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through education, cooperation, and legislation. Learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.
