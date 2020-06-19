The Baldwin Farmer's Market started off with a rousing success Saturday, June 6 as according to Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson, a majority of vendors were out of product by 11 a.m.
The opening of the Farmer's Market also coincided with Windmill Days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.