Farmers Market returns for another year

The Baldwin Farmers Market is back for another year.
Starting earlier this month, Market organizers are trying to highlight the family more in a way to expand its clientele.
“We want to add something each year,” said Manager Linda Paul, about the Market which runs every Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bailey Park through October 9. “We are focusing on kids as family-oriented activities brings kids to the market.”
The first Saturday of each month will be a kids coloring contest, while the third Saturday kids will be able to guess kernels in a jar.
After being deemed an essential business during 2020, Paul said a majority of the 15-20 vendors returned this year.
Among the traditional offerings of fruit and other produce, guests will be able to purchase baked goods, flowers, soaps, lotions, maple syrup and canned goods. A meat vendor will be coming next month, she added.
Furthermore, most of the vendors are local within the Baldwin, Woodville and Hammond area with maybe one or two from Eau Claire and Menomonie.
With assistance from the St. Croix County Dairy Farmers, opening day (June 5) included handing out free bags of cheese curds. The following Saturday saw additional activity at Bailey Park as Windmill Days festivities were being held. This past Saturday (19th) saw free root beer floats and this upcoming Saturday (26th) will have free ice cream cups.
The first Saturday in August is Customer Appreciation Day which will include Music in the Park from James Miller and a Blackhawk Hockey Brat Stand.
Miller and Rudy Rudesill are the only scheduled musicians currently. Paul said those who want to play music or other forms of entertainment are invited to as well. They are asked to contact Village Administrator Tracy Carlson.
Paul said the welcome mat is still open for vendors to sign up.
“The more the merrier,” she said. They are asked to go to the Farmers Market page and fill out the application. Not all applications have a guaranteed spot. Approval is needed to ensure balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.