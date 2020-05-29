The Baldwin Farmers Market will return for its eighth year, starting Saturday, June 6.
The Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Bailey Park until October 3.
According to Baldwin Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson, there will be 17 local vendors for its first event.
“We are always looking for more,” she said, She also noted they were careful not to saturate the market, meaning the market will not all be produce vendors. Other vendors will include fresh cut flowers, hand-crafted items, jams and salsa.
“Its a very nice market, in a good location, which is easy to get to,” Carlson added.
The Famers Market was deemed an essential business during Gov. Tony Evers Safer at Home order which the State Supreme Court ended May 13, so, its status on being open was never in doubt.
In addition, Carlson said she heard no vendors tell the Village of Baldwin they wouldn’t be coming due to COVID-19. Therefore, Carlson said steps will be enforced to make sure “everyone is socially responsible”.
Besides the vendors, weekly entertainment is planned to help bring people in along with activities surrounding June Dairy Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.