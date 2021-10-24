Most farmers don’t live lakeside and most lakeside residents don’t have many opportunities to speak to farmers. But each group is frequently affected by the other. Lake organizations focus on water quality, which is affected by non-point-source pollutants that often start on agricultural land. And farmers frequently feel community pressure and alienation for the work they do to harvest food every year.
Tensions between the groups can lead to animosity and misunderstandings that impede the common goal of enhancing water quality. To help prevent such strains, staff from St. Croix County worked with the Dry Run Farmer-Led Council and the Lake Mallalieu Association to bring leaders from both groups together to share perspectives.
They met informally on two evenings. On the first night representatives of the lake association visited the farm of Sam Erickson and Bud Henderson, local Dry Run Farmer-Led council members and hog farmers in New Richmond. There they saw an erosion-control project funded through the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program (CREP) which put stream-adjacent land into native perennial covers. This large project stops nutrients and sediment from the field from reaching the river.
The farmers also talked about no-till practices and how they’re trying to limit nitrate loss from their fields. They discussed how practical constraints such as management time and monetary costs can make conservation difficult, but that they’re trying to improve the retention of soil and nutrients on their land.
On the second evening, farm families and lake association families met on the lake. They toured the lake on pontoon boats and observed sites showing the effects of sedimentation. Several years ago, a breach of an upstream dam brought tons of sediment to the lake’s bottom which has reduced lake depth and increased algae growth.
Becky Brathal, land-use and conservation specialist for the St. Croix County Land and Water Conservation Division, said, “Water quality is an important topic to many community members, and there are many people working toward it. But they tend not to know what others are doing.”
The two evenings were considered a success. Representatives from both groups said they were happy to have met and look forward to working with each other in the future.
The goal of the Dry Run Farmer-Led Watershed Council is for farmers to work with and learn from each other on how to protect water quality while enhancing farm resiliency and profitability. Some primary practices our farmers are discussing are streambank buffers, no-till planting, where seeds are drilled into untilled soil at planting time, and cover crops, where a crop is planted solely to act as a cover for the soil after the main crop has been harvested. Visit farmerledwatershed.org or facebook.com/farmerledwatershed for more information.
