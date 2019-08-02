The 2019 St. Croix County Farm City Day is planned for Saturday, August 10th from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Minglewood Dairy. The farm is located at 60 105th Street, Deer Park, WI. Minglewood is owned and operated by Kevin and Roxann Solum, along with their son Ryan and their daughter and son-in law, Kristin and Jacob Quist, as well as 20 non-family employees.
The farm was originally purchased by Kevin’s Great-Grandfather, Belmer in 1893. When the farm started, the number of draft horses, hogs and chickens outnumbered the dairy cows. Over the years as the farm grew, the dairy cows and cropping became the main focus and still are today.
Kevin started farming in 1979 with his parents, Duane and Elaine Solum after graduating from UW-Farm and Industry Shortcourse. The farm was milking 77 cows and farming 800 acres as well as finishing steers in 1992 when a barn fire destroyed the tiestall barn. In 1993, the family built a freestall barn and installed a double 9 parallel parlor to milk 300 cows. In 1999, a second freestall barn was added and the herd grew to 550 milking cows. Over the next 19 years, the farm grew to milking 800 cows.
In 2018 the farm built a robotic milking barn to house 480 milking cows, with 8 DeLaval Robots, 2 robot feed pushers, alley scrapers, 8 rotating cow brushes and positive pressure ventilation. On November 27, 2018 the farm started milking cows with the robots. Today, they milk 1,200 Holstein Cows between the two facilities and farm 2,800 acres of Alfalfa, Corn, Soybeans and occasionally Rye and Oats and also do some custom farming.
Milk from the cows at Minglewood is made into fine cheeses at Burnett Dairy Cooperative in Grantsburg, WI.
We hope that you will take the time to join us on Saturday, August 10th for a day of fun for all ages on the farm! We would like to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who make Farm City Day’s possible!
