The family of a Wausau high school student who complained about a band director’s use of racial and homophobic slurs in the classroom have filed an appeal with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, citing legal and procedural failures in the Wausau School District’s investigation of their complaint. The appeal specifically challenges the District’s assertion that the band director’s racial and sexist comments did not constitute unlawful harassment because they were made in “fun”—a defense recognized neither by state law nor district policy. The appeal also highlights the District’s failure to comply with technical requirements of its own policies and state law—including its failure to consider whether action was needed to ensure the student could continue safely learning while the investigation was ongoing. The District also failed to notify the student of his appeal rights, in violation of state regulations.
“So-called ‘fun’ based on offensive stereotypes and slurs is fun that marginalizes and excludes,” said Attorney Elisabeth Lambert of the Wisconsin Education Law and Policy Hub, who is representing the family on the appeal. “Behavior that creates an offensive school environment based on race and sex is plainly discriminatory under state law. The District can’t be allowed to rewrite the law in order to let itself and its employee off the hook.”
“The District’s errors and its lack of transparency regarding our complaint makes clear that this problem is bigger than one person,” said Twan Vongphakdy, the student’s parent. “Multiple administrators abdicated their responsibility to identify this conduct as discriminatory harassment and remedy the harm caused to students. This is an administration-level problem in the District, and we are pursuing this appeal to hold administration accountable.”
