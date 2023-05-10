The family of a Wausau high school student who complained about a band director’s use of racial and homophobic slurs in the classroom have filed an appeal with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, citing legal and procedural failures in the Wausau School District’s investigation of their complaint. The appeal specifically challenges the District’s assertion that the band director’s racial and sexist comments did not constitute unlawful harassment because they were made in “fun”—a defense recognized neither by state law nor district policy.  The appeal also highlights the District’s failure to comply with technical requirements of its own policies and state law—including its failure to consider whether action was needed to ensure the student could continue safely learning while the investigation was ongoing. The District also failed to notify the student of his appeal rights, in violation of state regulations.

 

