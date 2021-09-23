As summer activities begin to wind down, residents of northwestern Wisconsin begin to turn their attention to fall campfires, apple orchards, pumpkin patches and some of the best fall color displays in the nation.
The beauty of Wisconsin’s fall colors is attributed to the mix of Maples, Ash, Birch, Aspen and Oaks, which produce orange, yellow and red colors.
For years, scientists have worked to understand the changes that occur in trees during autumn. They have found the three factors, which influence autumn leaf color are leaf pigments, length of night and weather.
The timing of color changes and the onset of falling leaves is primarily regulated by the calendar as nights become longer. Other environmental influences, such as temperature, rainfall and food supply are as unvarying as the steadily increasing length of night during autumn. As days grow shorter, and nights grow longer and cooler, biochemical processes in the leaf begin to paint the landscape using a vivid autumn palette.
Photosynthesis, or the production of sugars that depend on sunlight, begins to slow down in response to the change in the amount of light. This leads to a reduction of chlorophyll, the pigment that supports photosynthesis and gives leaves their green color. When chlorophyll is reduced, other pigments in the leaves begin to show or are produced. The extent of red color and length of time leaf color is displayed, is directly related to temperature and moisture conditions that occur before and during the period when the amount of chlorophyll in the leaves is diminishing.
The best leaf displays follow a period of warm days filled with sunshine and cool nights. During this weather cycle, leaves produce an abundance of sugars during the sunny days. The cooler nights and gradual narrowing of leaf veins in the fall, means that a majority of the sugars produced are trapped in the leaf.
Soil moisture can play a role in the timing and brilliance of leaf color. The best displays are produced when the soil has been adequately moist throughout the year. A late spring, or severe summer drought can delay the onset of color. A warm period during the fall can also decrease the intensity of fall colors by triggering early leaf drop before the colors have had a chance to develop.
There are other factors that can cause leaves to change color earlier or later than others. Trees on the edge of low-lying areas, where cooler air collects at night, often display colors sooner than trees in an upland forested setting. Trees that are diseased or in decline may also display fall colors earlier than their healthy neighbors.
If you are up for planning a road trip, Wisconsin has five state designated scenic byways that showcase some of the state’s best fall colors.
• the Great River Road (WIS 35) between Prescott and Kieler,
• the Lower Wisconsin River Road (WIS 60) between Lodi and Prairie du Chien,
• the Door County Coastal Byway (WIS 42 & 57) circling the northern Door County peninsula,
• the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway (WIS 13) from US 2 to County H in northwest Wisconsin,
• and the newest scenic byway - the Nicolet-Wolf River Scenic Byway (WIS 55, 32, 70 and 52).
A scenic byway is a non-interstate highway route, at least 30 miles long. The Scenic Byways program is a cooperative effort between local communities and WisDOT to identify and promote state and local highway corridors with scenic and/or historical attributes that provide travelers an enjoyable visual, educational and recreational experience.
Wisconsin has 122 rustic roads. To be a part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Rustic Roads Program, a route has to have “unusual or outstanding natural beauty.”
Polk County’s rustic roads are numerous at a half-dozen, the second-highest tally among Wisconsin’s counties.
The longest route, the 5.2-mile Rustic Road 28, crosses the Apple River north of Amery and passes forests, farmland, and old churches and cemeteries.
According to Travel Wisconsin, both between two and three miles in length, Rustic Roads 41 and 93 to the north and south offer similar views, with a tree canopy overhead, while Rustic Road 67 is shared with neighboring Barron County. It travels 4.6 miles through woods, wetlands and fields of wildflowers.
The 4.3-mile Rustic Road 101 and 2.8-mile Rustic Road 103 border the St. Croix River and pass by sandstone bluffs and stands of oak and cedar.
Directly south, St. Croix County offers four more rustic roads, including one that runs along Willow River State Park, the three-mile Rustic Road 13. Further south in Pierce County, the 4.3-mile Rustic Road 51 is near a replica of the log cabin that inspired Laura Ingalls Wilder to write “Little House in the Big Woods.”
Four more rustic roads ranging from 1.2 to 8 miles to the north in Burnett County; 15, 79, 80 and 98, border the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, intersect the Gandy Dancer State Trail and other hiking paths, or pass along woodlands, waterways and prairies.
Estimated peaks for area counties show the last week of September for Washburn County and the first week of October for Burnett County.
The second week of October is the predicted 2021 peak for Polk, St. Croix, Barron and Rusk, while the third week is predicted for Pierce Dunn and Chippewa counties.
