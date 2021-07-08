Fair officials excited for 2021 version

Another sign life is returning back to normal around this area: The St. Croix County Fair will be held next week in Glenwood City.
“Everyone is very happy and eager to get back to the business of having a fair,” said Fair President Gail Maier. “After being postponed in 2020 due to COVID restrictions, the Fair Board was very pleased to confirm the St. Croix County Fair would be ‘Moovin and Groovin’ July 14-18 with a full in person Fair.”
While there will be the usual animal, agricultural and domestic exhibits, free entertainment, tractor, truck and horse pulls, carnival games and rides, and more, Fair officials believe some new activities will bring in more of a crowd.
“Something new and exciting to try will be a visit to the Mobile Escape Room for a challenging adventure,” Maier said. She also highlighted Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show from Glenwood City, which has also appeared at the Minnesota State Fair and TA-DA strolling robots which will be sure to capture one’s attention with interactive characters.
New contests include a Baby Diaper Dash and a Super Pie Exhibitor contest where the winner will participate at the Wisconsin State Fair Pie classic.
Badgerland Midways is the new carnival, Maier continued. Advance sale wristbands and Mega bands will be sold starting July 7 at the Fair office.
Another new daily event is the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial exhibit which will include 31 Tribute Towers of our nation’s fallen since 9/11 (See related story on page xx in this week’s Bulletin).
If that isn’t enough, Fair officials will be proud to debut the multispecies livestock barn, replacing the swine and sheep barn respectively.
“Those two aging buildings were in poor repair, space constrained and didn’t meet modern environmental standards for housing swine and sheep,” Maier explained. “The new barn (13,500-square foot) is a single structure that will house sheep, swine and goats. It will have its own show arena and the building has been designed to meet today’s safety and environmental standards for animals and spectators.”
Besides Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show, Fairgoers will be entertained by comedy acts Kenny Ahern and Kate Escape, a performance from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s K-9 Demo and the musical stylings from the “Whitesidewalls” and “The Memories.”
Maier noted the local Talent Show, open to ages 2-18 has been moved to 7 p.m., July 15 and the Fairest of the Fair coronation will be 2 p.m., July 18.
“As you can imagine, the entertainment industry was especially hit hard with the COVID situation, and they are now very much on board to participate in the business of entertaining others,” Maier concluded.
For more information, go to www.stcroixcofair.com
