The University of Wisconsin – Madison Division of Extension will be hosting a Pork Quality Assurance certification class 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Ag Service and Education Center in Baldwin. Training is expected to be approximately two hours long.
New to PQA, online certification is open to both new certifications and re-certifications. Please contact your Extension office if you are interested in online training as an alternative to the live class.
There is 25 question exam required to certify. The PQA Plus handbook may be used for the exam. There is no fee for this program, but your pre-registration helps us in ordering enough PQA Plus handbooks for the day.
The PQA training and certification was developed by the National Pork Board with the intent to ensure that quality pork is delivered to the consumer. The training will focus on the 10 GPP’s as defined by the National Pork Board. These production practices are based upon the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system which focuses on preventing a food safety problem. The 10 GPP’s are common sense practices based on sound scientific principles.
To pre-register please contact the Extension St. Croix County office at 715-531-1950 or email ryan.sterry@wisc.edu.
