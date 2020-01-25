The University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension’s “Farm Pulse Continuum” is a new program that is intended for farmers interested in learning how to use farm financials to explore their farm business decisions. The program kicked off in January and continues Feb. 5, 12 and 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Croix County Agriculture Services and Education Center, 1960 8th Avenue, Baldwin.
“The Farm Pulse Program provides the framework for informed decision making in order for the farm manager to know where to start tomorrow after breakfast,” says Kevin Bernhardt, Extension Farm Management Specialist at the Center for Dairy Profitability and UW Platteville Professor. “The introductory workshop-built awareness of “Why Financial Management?” and how enrolling in the full Farm Pulse Program will help Wisconsin farmers evaluate their finances for 2020 and beyond and take the pulse of their business and goals for the future.”
The Feb. 3-day workshops are for individuals and farm businesses interested in learning or improving their farm financial management, a part of the fabric of farm life and the farm business. Working with a case farm, this series will be interactive between speakers and participants with in -class exercises to assist you in improving your farm financial management skills.
Topics to be included in Financial Management Workshops:
• Introduction to the Financial Management Model
• Records and Recordkeeping Systems for Agriculture
• How to prepare Financial Statements (balance sheet and income statement)
• Analysis and Interpretation of Financial Statements
• Benchmarking of Financial Position and Performance
Participants will have an opportunity to complete their own financial statements and analyze their agricultural business’ performance during this three-day series.
Registration Fee for each Farm Pulse session is $20 per person or $45 for all 3 sessions. Fee includes in-class materials and refreshments. Registration Deadline: Jan. 31. Make checks payable to: Extension and mail registration form with payment to: Extension Dunn County, 3001 US Hwy 12 East, Suite 216, Menomonie, WI 54751
Please contact Katie Wantoch, Extension Dunn County Agriculture Agent, with questions at 715-232-1636 or katie.wantoch@wisc.edu. The Extension Farm Management Program and UW-Center for Dairy Profitability sponsor the Farm Pulse Continuum program.
