The Hot Air Affair Moon Glow/Field of Fire is 6:30 p.m., Saturday, February 4. In the case of windy weather, the Moon Glow becomes a Field of Fire. Please plan to come early for parking and dress warm.
Hudson Hot Air Affair is just a couple weeks away and things are shaping up for another amazing year for this popular balloon rally and winter festival. The weekend of February 3-5 is packed full of hot air balloons and events, all with a theme of “Experience the Magic.”
This annual event is truly a community effort. It is organized by an all-volunteers committee with community organizations partners, and supported by local business sponsors, with WESTconsin Credit Union as the corporate sponsor.
A pre-event you don’t want to miss is the Taste of Hot Air Affair on Saturday, January 28, 5:30-10:30 p.m. at the White Eagle Golf Club. This fundraiser is organized by the Hudson Lions Club. Enjoy spirits, wine, beer tastings, along with hot appetizers, cheese, and sweets. There will be live music by Boondoggle, a silent auction and wine pull fundraiser and an “Experience the Magic” photo booth. New this year is a VIP session, starting an hour early at 5:30 p.m. with exclusive auction items and swag gifts. Tickets are available online at the Lions Club’s Square Site or may be purchased at WESTconsin Credit Union in Hudson.
Over 30 hot air balloons are scheduled to participating in morning launches on Sat. and Sun., Feb. 4 and 6, at 7:35am. With cooperation from Mother Nature, sectators can expect to see a launch field full of colorful hot air balloons inflate, lift off and fly over Hudson. Should the Saturday morning flight be cancelled there is also a 3pm launch planned. The popular Moon Glow/Field of Fire is at 6:30pm on Saturday. The Hudson United Methodist Church will be offering shuttle service during the Moon Glow.
The latest updates on flight conditions will be available at HudsonHotAirAffair.com and on Facebook. Please remember all flights are weather dependent, the balloons are not able to fly in windy or inclement conditions.
While everyone wants the balloons to fly, the weather doesn’t always cooperate, so the HHAA Committee, with the help of several community organizations, offers a variety of activities and events during the weekend. The Friday evening Torchlight Parade at 7pm is an event highlight, other great activities include Saturday’s the Mason’s pancake breakfast, a food drive for the Hudson Food Cupboard, the marketplace and craft sale, the Lions Club’s bean bag tournament, Octagon House Museum open house, the Rotary’s St. Croix River Dunk, the Smoosh Board competition, a prize drop fundraiser for the library, the Booster’s bingo, and a new Moonlight Cabaret at the Real Magic House. Get your tickets for the Cabaret now, before they sell out.
The magic continues with a Sunday Funday! After the balloon launch, there is an “Experience the Magic” breakfast, a Fat bike race and a free kids’ ice fishing contest on Perch Lake, with equipment, mentors, and gifts for all the kids.
Find details about all the events, the balloon, the sponsors and more at HudsonHotAirAffair.com or visit us on Facebook or Instagram for the latest announcements and details.
