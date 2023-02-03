The St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition (SCVDFCC) is excited to be participating in the 34th Annual Hudson Hot Air Affair on February 3-4-5, 2023.  FirstCall Medical Monitoring by St. Croix Electric Cooperative has generously agreed to sponsor the Livin’ It Up Balloon and pilot Terry Dorshorst again this year.  “Experience the Magic” is the theme of this year’s family-friendly winter ballooning event presented by WESTconsin Credit Union. 

SCVDFCC’s mission: Collaborating to inspire healthy, friendly communities that support those living with dementia.  The coalition has partnered with pilot Terry and St. Croix Electric Cooperative to encourage those living with dementia to continue to pursue community involvement, to stay engaged and active, and to have FUN while they “Experience the Magic”!  We also work to increase awareness of dementia and fight its stigma by participating in and/or hosting community events for the public.

