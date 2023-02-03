The St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition (SCVDFCC) is excited to be participating in the 34th Annual Hudson Hot Air Affair on February 3-4-5, 2023. FirstCall Medical Monitoring by St. Croix Electric Cooperative has generously agreed to sponsor the Livin’ It Up Balloon and pilot Terry Dorshorst again this year. “Experience the Magic” is the theme of this year’s family-friendly winter ballooning event presented by WESTconsin Credit Union.
SCVDFCC’s mission: Collaborating to inspire healthy, friendly communities that support those living with dementia. The coalition has partnered with pilot Terry and St. Croix Electric Cooperative to encourage those living with dementia to continue to pursue community involvement, to stay engaged and active, and to have FUN while they “Experience the Magic”! We also work to increase awareness of dementia and fight its stigma by participating in and/or hosting community events for the public.
The coalition will join Terry and his crew for the Torchlight Parade on Friday night at 7pm in downtown Hudson. We invite you to take part in this short but magical parade to see what creative ideas are sparked by this year’s theme. And don’t forget to stay for the fireworks at Lakefront Park immediately after the parade.
Balloon launches are held, weather permitting, on Saturday morning and afternoon, and Sunday morning, but please check for schedules, updates, and the most current information on https://hudsonhotairaffair.com/ and the Hudson Hot Air Affair Facebook page.
The coalition members, pilot Terry and his crew, and others had a great time during the Field of Fire/MoonGlow events on Saturday evening last year. We were taking photos, discussing the coalition’s work, and sharing information about dementia resources available to those living with dementia and their care partners. Great conversation and lots of laughs were enjoyed by all as we “roasted” marshmallows! For more information on the St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities Coalition please contact Kimberly Bauer at 715-381-4411 or kimberly.bauer@sccwi.gov in St. Croix County or Amy Luther in Pierce County at 715 273-6780 or amy.luther@co.pierce.wi.us. You can also follow the coalition on Facebook at: St. Croix Valley Dementia Friendly Communities. Join us for these family-friendly fun winter events!
