The annual B-W’s Giezendanner School Forest evening hike/snowshoe event is scheduled from 6-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19. Come out yourself or bring the family any time during that time period and follow a lighted trail through the woods or strike out and explore the other trails. The lit trail is a little over a half mile in length; many people do it several times and then gather around the bonfire for refreshments.
Pre-registration is requested, if you need snowshoes. Snowshoes are provided free of charge for the evening by the Baldwin-Woodville Area Schools. Never tried snowshoeing? This is the perfect opportunity to try it out. If you can walk, you can snowshoe. Of course, if the area doesn’t receive significant snowfall in the next week or so, the trails are well-packed and an evening walk through the woods is nice too. Register for the event through Baldwin-Woodville Community Education (715-688-6200) or fill out the form found on the Giezendanner School Forest Facebook page. This activity is co-sponsored by the Woodville and Baldwin Public Libraries. They can also direct you to the registration form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.