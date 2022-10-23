CVTC is proud to take part in the second annual Wisconsin Technical College System Open Education Symposium, virtually, on Friday, Oct. 28. Hundreds of attendees from throughout the U.S., Canada and China are expected to participate. 

Register here for the free virtual event. The Symposium is a space for inclusive and open sharing, conversation, and creating meaningful collaborations to advance OER work. 

