Equip kids to face difficult news with weekly family time

The stream of tough topics for parents to explain can feel unending: school shootings, hate crimes, social unrest, the pandemic…war. Many children and teens have struggled to process what they see at school, in their neighborhoods and on the news.
Brandon and Brittany Momchilovich confront this challenge every Saturday morning in their Baldwin home. A matter of concern emerged recently when their daughter’s high school went on lockdown after a student’s violent threat was posted online.
“I go to school and some days think, ‘Is this the day that something bad happens?” said Brittany’s eldest daughter, Gwen Alleva, 17. “It’s a very scary thing.”
Their designated family hour creates a relaxed atmosphere to tackle those tough topics.
“It allows us to know what’s going on in the girls’ minds — how they’re processing things happening,” Brittiany said.
Along with the Bible, Brittiany and her husband look to the resources on the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses to help them address their daughters’ needs during their family hour. “I appreciate that jw.org has something for different age groups,” she said. “It offers a wide variety.”
Reserving the time to spend together each week, despite their busy schedules, has been worth the effort. “We’re able to reconnect and strengthen our bond,” Gwen said.
In an ever-changing and challenging world, experts recommend regular family discussions to help young ones build resilience.
“Good communication is essential for a child’s survival in this world,” said James Wright, a California-based family counselor and conflict resolution mediator. “Why not have a family discussion once a week and talk about what’s going on in your lives?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.