Enjoy winter! Snowshoe!

Woodville, WI- The annual B-W’s Giezendanner School Forest evening snowshoe event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27 from 6 to 8:30. Come out any time during that time period and follow a lighted trail through the woods or strike out and explore the other trails. The lit trail is a little over a half mile in length; many people do it several times and then gather around the bonfire for refreshments.
Pre-registration is requested, if you need snowshoes. Snowshoes are provided free of charge for the evening by the Baldwin-Woodville Area Schools. Never tried snowshoeing? This is the perfect opportunity to try it out. If you can walk, you can snowshoe. Register for the event through Baldwin-Woodville Community Education (715-688-6200) or by filling out the form found on the Giezendanner School Forest Facebook page. The Woodville and Baldwin Public Libraries are co-sponsors of this event, they can also direct you to the registration form.
