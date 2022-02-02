The Hudson Hot Air Affair 2022 theme of “S’mores and More, Balloon Galore” invites you to enjoy the beauty of nature while watching the airborne kaleidoscope of hot air balloons. More than 30 balloonists from five states will travel to Hudson this weekend, Feb. 4-6, 2022, to share the spectacle and excitement of the sport of hot air ballooning.
Much of Hot Air Affair will happen outdoors and with our camping theme we are encouraging everyone to bundle up, head outside to the parks and open spaces and look up for the balloons Saturday and Sunday. The balloon launch times and flight updates are posted at HudsonHotAirAffair.com.
And with the outdoor recreation theme, who better to honor as the grand marshal of the Friday night Torchlight Parade than Secretary Designee of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Anne Sayers. Come on out for the parade in downtown Hudson and watch the hot air balloon pilots and crews displaying blasts of fire and all of the other s’more themed parade units. There will be fireworks, sponsored by Andersen Corporation, at Lakefront Park immediately following the parade.
The Hot Air Affair is made possible through the support of many local sponsors including WESTconsin Credit Union, who is returning as the corporate sponsor.
The balloon launches and Moon Glow (or Field of Fire) are very popular events so please come early for the best parking. Please be prepared for a change of parking around the school. This year there will only be parking on one side of the street around the E P Rock school grounds. This change is to allow for emergency vehicles and safer walking to and from the event.
Please be aware that all of the balloon events are weather dependent. Although there has been several months of planning and even with more than 30 years of experience, we have not mastered the ability to control the weather, so sometimes, despite everyone’s best efforts, the balloons are not able to fly. That is why this winter festival has so many other events planned for you to enjoy this weekend. There is a smoosh board competition, bingo, the marketplace and craft fair, the St. Croix River Dunk, a fat bike race, kids’ ice fishing, geocaching, a kite display, ice carving and much more!
Visit HudsonHotAirAffair.com for a complete schedule and details about this weekend’s activities or view event listings on Facebook.
With COVID concerns, we are asking everyone to follow current local COVID safety guidelines and use a face mask at the Hot Air Affair indoor public spaces.
