The Governor’s office announced the upcoming closing of the federally funded Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA).  Applications are set to close on January 31, 2023, due to low remaining funds available.  Housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted.

WERA launched in February 2021 to help families avoid homelessness due to pandemic-related financial hardship. The program was administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration in partnership with WISCAP, the state’s community action agency.  As a WISCAP member and WERA program administrator for west central Wisconsin, West CAP has helped 2,617 households, totaling 6,458 individuals keep up with their rent payments and avoid homelessness over the course of the WERA program.  Across the state, the program has been able to provide a total of $544 million to help families avoid homelessness related to COVID-19.

