An Emerald man died Monday morning due to the flooding which has deluged the area.
The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office reports Gary J. Parent, 70, was westbound on County Highway E, driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan around 5:15 a.m., when the van drove into the water that was flooding the roadway. He lost control and entered the north ditch.
The van was inundated with water and was submerged becoming totally covered in water. He was rescued by members of United Fire and Rescue and was transported to Western Wisconsin Health by Baldwin EMS where he was pronounced dead by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.
Capt. Jeff Klatt reports United Fire and Rescue was already in the area as several other cars had also become submerged in water and rescue efforts were underway with these cars.
This is the first traffic fatality in St. Croix County in 2020.
The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
