Elmwood man dies when haybales fall on him Jan 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 60-year-old Elmwood man died Jan. 14 when a load of haybales fell on him.The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified 8:26 a.m. when a man was struck and injured by falling haybales on County Highway S near 530th Avenue in the town of Rock Elm.Upon deputies’ arrival, they discovered a load of haybales was being delivered to the farm on a tractor trailer when the load shifted and fell off, striking John Robey. Robey was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin by Elmwood Ambulance Service where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the trailer was uninjured.The Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by Elmwood Fire and Baldwin Area EMS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Safety depends on proper vehicle maintenance during winter season Hammond, Roberts farms receives USDA grants for grain dryers Elmwood man dies when haybales fall on him Spring Valley man dies in rollover accident Gov. Evers, AG Kaul file new brief in direct challenge to Wisconsin's 1800s-era Criminal Abortion Ban VILLAGE OF BALDWIN REGULAR BOARD MEETING MINUTES December 14, 2022 – 6:00pm Gov. Evers signs order banning TikTok from State-Issued Devices DATCP reminds producers to apply for Premium Rebates for planting cover crops through Jan. 31 Most Popular $15.1 million dollar winning Megabucks ticket claimed St. Croix Valley Foundation Grants put more music into area schools St. Croix County Highway department needs your help Hudson Medical Center to host Public Open House on January 12 Krumm Exteriors is the latest employer to become a certified Family Friendly Workplace Upcoming Events Jan 19 Bowls for the Soul Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Jan 19, 2023 CST Jan 19 St. Croix County Traveling Book Club Thu, Jan 19, 2023 Jan 21 Chicken Fry Sat, Jan 21, 2023 Jan 23 Menomonie Singers Mon, Jan 23, 2023 Jan 24 Menomonie Singers Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24 Local Livestock Education Tue, Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Jan 24, 2023 CST Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.