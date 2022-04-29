Ellsworth man writes first book about the Book of Revelation

Robert Wittenberg didn’t imagine a book would be coming out of his study on the book of Revelation.
“My goal was to better educate myself in the inspirational message being provided in the book of Revelation,” the Ellsworth native explained. “The more I got into the study, the more I felt directed by God to organize my collection of notes and make them available to others.”
The result was “Blessed is He That Watches” which is available for purchase at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
“Blessed Is He That Watches” provides this study tool to better understand Jesus Christ’s teaching to us, bringing together under one source, noted theologians, biblical scholars’ commentaries, along with differing Bible versions from the second century through the 21st century,” Wittenberg said.
He explained he became intrigued in learning all he could on the book of Revelation and the subject of Eschatology (i.e. conceptions of last things: immortality of the soul, rebirth, resurrection, migration of the soul, and the end of time). The interest in Revelation developed first out of frustration as a book of the Bible was difficult for him to understand.
“This frustration in understanding Revelation, I found, also was shared by many,” he continued. “My frustration turned into a passion wanting to just better understand the message God was giving us all. My goal was to help develop a guide, not only for myself but family and others to study this wonderful book of prophecy in the Bible.”
“Blessed Is He That Watches” is Wittenberg’s first published book through Covenant Books, who specializes in faith-based Christian books.
“The process of finding a publisher along with getting the manuscript published was in itself a fascinating event,” Wittenberg concluded. “Spending several years researching and compiling, seeing the printed copy is now a great satisfaction.”
Wittenberg added he is now working on several other books, which will also be religious study guides.
