An Ellsworth man was arrested last week and booked into the St. Croix County Jail on charges of his 7th operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Thomas Michael O’Shaughnessy, 71, was charged with the Class F felony. If convicted, the maximum fines are $25,000 and/or 150 months prison. He’s also facing one count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked, a misdemeanor. Those penalties carry a maximum term of $2,500 and/or one year in the county jail.
According to the criminal complaint:
A State Patrol trooper was advised around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, of a black GMC Yukon being all over the road on Interstate Highway 94 from Dunn County. Ten minutes later the trooper intercepted the Yukon near milepost 24.
The trooper got behind the vehicle and observed it cross the yellow line on the median side, cross the center line and cross the yellow median line again multiple times. The vehicle then moved into the opposite lane and slowed to approximately 60 miles per hour.
The trooper then activated his lights, but the Yukon failed to yield until he got to milepost 21, and that was after the Yukon rolled for approximately half of a mile.
Contact was made with the driver, who was identified as O’Shaughnessy. In his report, the trooper noticed O’Shaughnessy’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot. He told the trooper he was on his way home to Minnesota from Menomonie and he didn’t have any alcohol to drink.
O’Shaughnessy was then taken to Western Wisconsin Health for sobriety tests. While waiting in the hospital lobby, O’Shaughnessy finally admitted to drinking, by saying “…I don’t know what else you want me to tell you.”
The last test was a preliminary breath test to which O’Shaughnessy replied, “I’m fu----.” and he would like to consult with an attorney before providing a breath sample. After refusing a blood draw, a warrant was issued from St. Croix County Judge Edward Vlack, for which O’Shaughnessy complied.
O’Shaughnessy was convicted of his first OWI in 1992 and his sixth in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.