Last week, KARE-11, out of the Twin Cities, ran a story on Roberts native Rich Miller, putting up $5,000 of his own money and launching a fund to give cheese curds to food shelves.
Miller, a milk truck driver for the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, said in the story: “I’ve got nothing but time to make phone calls and bug people for money and cheese and help my farmers.
“They supported me for 32 years,” he continued. “I think I can give a little bit back.”
Now, the Creamery reports, Miller’s story also inspired other groups from the area to join in by forming their own similar curd donation initiatives to expand the program to even more food pantries and schools. So far, the program has purchased over 8,000 pounds of cheese curds!
Because of this program, and the success the Creamery seen through our curbside pick-up program, the Creamery has not had to dump any milk at our creamery or the farms. A definite win for our cooperative and our farmers!
Due to the popularity of the program, they are making a few slight changes so we can keep up with demand and help all those who need it.
• Donation requests under this program will only be accepted for schools, food pantries, and medical organizations.
• Donation requests will only be accepted through its online donation form at www.ellsworthcheese.com
• Delivery is no longer available for this program.
Rich has proven that it’s possible for one person to truly make a difference. Once again, thank you Rich for seeing a need and stepping up to fill it. You are an inspiration to us all!
If you’d like to contribute to the COVID-19 Cheese Curd Donation program, donations can be sent to:
Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery
PO Box 610
Ellsworth, WI 54011
*Please write “Donation COVID-19” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.