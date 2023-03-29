Family Friendly Workplaces is proud to announce that Ellicott Dredge Technologies (Ellicott) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Ellicott’s commitment to supporting their employees' work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.
Josh Bell, General Manager of Ellicott, commented, "We are honored to receive this certification from Family Friendly Workplaces. At Ellicott, we understand the importance of supporting our employees and their families. This certification recognizes our commitment to creating a positive work environment and providing our employees with the resources they need to thrive both at work and at home."
To be certified, Family Friendly Workplaces conducted a thorough review of Ellicott’s human resources policies and practices, awarding points in their matrix for policies and practices which support families and children. As a certified employer, Ellicott can use the Family Friendly Workplaces logo in their marketing and recruitment efforts, as well as access a wide range of additional resources.
"We applaud Ellicott for their commitment to supporting their employees and their community," said Neil Kline, Executive Director of Family Friendly Workplaces. "Their dedication to creating a family-friendly workplace sets an example for other employers to follow."
As part of their certification, Ellicott committed to annually contributing to a nonprofit that supports families. This year, they routed their donation to the Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley (FRCSCV) through the Family Friendly Workplaces Conduit. FRCSCV’s mission is to strengthen children, families and communities through education, resources, and support. The organization offers a continuum of evidence-based parent education and family support services for universal and high needs populations.
St. Croix County, and western Wisconsin, face a long-term human resources challenge which demands a strategic approach to address. The Family Friendly Workplaces Certification Program is designed to help employers compete for talent today, while also strategically addressing this long-term problem.
