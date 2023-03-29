Family Friendly Workplaces is proud to announce that Ellicott Dredge Technologies (Ellicott) has been certified as a gold-level Family Friendly Workplace. This certification recognizes Ellicott’s commitment to supporting their employees' work-life balance, family life, and overall well-being.

Josh Bell, General Manager of Ellicott, commented, "We are honored to receive this certification from Family Friendly Workplaces. At Ellicott, we understand the importance of supporting our employees and their families. This certification recognizes our commitment to creating a positive work environment and providing our employees with the resources they need to thrive both at work and at home."

