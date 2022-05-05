The ongoing debate between Jason Avery and the Village of Baldwin turned public during the April 13 meeting.
Avery, a Village resident, has been a semi-regular at past board meetings voicing his concerns over the Village’s voting equipment. He is concerned about hacking of the tabulator.
Avery asked for a committee to be formed to ensure the ballots are tabulated accurately. In Jan. it was announced Board members Chad Wernlund and Kristine Forbes agreed to serve on the committee with Avery.
The committee didn’t last long.
Two months later Avery field a complaint against the Board, stating they have failed to provide any security controls agreed to and required by the voting machine contract.
One of Avery’s biggest complaints was, according to state statues, village under 7.500 people aren’t required to have electronic voting equipment.
“This clearly shows the Village of Baldwin is ‘choosing’ to use the DS200 scanner and therefore now must admit, doesn’t have any viewable and transparent technical security controls for the machine operation on Election Day,” Avery alleged in his complaint.
Avery was asking for a committee to be created again in his complaint. Among his objectives was hand counting ballots.
In response, Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Tracy Carlson wrote a memo to board members and attorney Paul Mahler, dated April 7, titled “Election Security/Integrity.”
Among the highlights: “Our voting equipment was purchased from ES&S in 2015. We have a service contract with them. The machines are serviced on their schedule and as needed. I ensure that the equipment is kept in a secure location. A test of the election equipment is performed before each election to ensure that it functions properly. This is open to the public.
“I have reached out to ES&S (where the voting equipment was purchased) with Mr.. Avery’s request for security information. I was informed that their software and security protocols and logs are proprietary, and they will not be released.
“Neither I, nor my staff or poll workers, are aware of any negligence or fraud regarding any elections, voters or equipment malfunctions.”
Carlson had a strong response to the hand-count request.
“That would entail extra staff, an extreme amount of time and an increased election budget,” she said in her memo.
The time portion might have been the most eye-opening part to the public.
“An evening shift of at least seven poll workers will need to be created whose sole responsibility would be counting votes,” Carlson explained. “They will need to be trained on how to count each race on each ballot and they will need to be available after 8:30 p.m. on election night.
“This will be a challenge as it is already a struggle to find workers for the regular shifts (morning and afternoon shifts) …It is required that all election materials be returned to the county by 4 p.m. Wednesday following the election.
“Cost estimates for an additional shift of poll workers and staff ranges between $1,000-$20,000 depending on the size of the election, the number of ballots cast the number of races on each ballot and the amount of time it would take to count all votes.
“Assistance to help organize the poll workers is not requested or needed.”
Avery was in attendance for the April 13 board meeting, and it was safe to say the conversation between the two parties was far from civil.
“What you want us to do isn’t viable,” said President Lance Van Damme.
Avery first floated the idea of copying the ballots on the Village copier and putting them in a box next to the tabulator. The ballots are tabulated and reviewed on the next day when the polls are closed.
“We don’t have a printer that we could move to the polling place,” Carlson said, in response. “We would have to purchase a new printer to achieve his suggestion.”
He moved onto his second request, going to the County clerk, making an open records request for the ballots, which includes paying 25 cents for a copy of the ballot.
“I’ll do it with volunteers,” he added. He then laid a veiled threat to the Board, asking if they want to help now or face potential legal consequences down the road.
“If there’s a wrong count, are we obligated to find out what’s wrong?” Van Damme asked Carlson.
“Absolutely,” Carlson replied.
Avery also asked for his committee to have a couple of trustees.
“When we offered solutions, you said ‘no that won’t work,’” Forbes said. “You talk about partnership, but I don’t think you’re a really great listener.
“We are not here to eliminate risks of a machine. We are here for reasonable controls for likely risks.”
She added getting the software information is something this Board doesn’t have any jurisdiction over.
“Go to the State and talk to them,” she continued. “I’d raise my hand and join you in this conversation and then you turn around and file the complaint.”
Avery replied and said he waited two weeks before filling the complaint and he didn’t hear anything.
Forbes fired back and remembers Avery saying during the committee meeting, “We are good.”
Matt Knegendorf then asked the question that all Board members were probably asking, “Why Baldwin?”
Avery said he was a cybersecurity engineer and something that doesn’t have controls, worries him more than others. Second, being in a constitutional republic, power is always closest to the people and it’s at the consent of the governed. People think it starts at the top down (federal and state), but it flows up.
Board members disagreed with that assessment.
After further debate, Avery’s request to form a local election committee and hand count ballots after every election didn’t receive village assistance.
The Board now considers the issue closed.
Windmill Days
The Board approved multiple requests from the Windmill Days committee, including a beer garden permit, a beer license, a public dance permit, street closures and firing the cannon at Bailey Park.
Committee member Jodi Peterson said they received approval from Amy Drinken, co-owner of the 640 Main Street building, to fire the cannon for the next two years.
Peterson also said the committee would like to do a sidewalk sale/business expo in partnership with the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce. The Board also gave approval to the item.
Windmill Days is June 8-12.
Approvals
The following approvals were given:
-- To the American Legion for a beer garden May 21 and Oct. 8. On May 21, ‘Trigger Happy’ will perform for the second annual Tappers for Troops. “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze will take the stage Oct. 8.
-- For Albrightson Excavation to start on the 2022 street project May 2 instead of June 12. Albrightson was ready to start earlier, so board members said yes.
-- A street closure (Franklin Street, west of 15th Street) for a neighborhood block party May 22. The request was made by Jerry and Jodi Wolski.
-- To Botany Belles and Beaus for planted pots and hanging baskets to be at Main Street and parks this summer.
-- To pour concrete at the batting cages at Mill Pond Park. Jason Sell, who represented the Baldwin-Woodville Youth Ball Association, said the association wanted to make them permanent as they will get used every day during the summer. They will also be soliciting donations, so the Village won’t be solely responsible for the costs.
-- Setting its Board of Review for 5 p.m., May 5 and the organizational meeting to be May 11.
