Tim Michels will face incumbent Tony Evers in November in the race to become Wisconsin's next Governor.
Michels defeated former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch to earn the Republican nomination. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, with nearly 99 percent of the vote counted, Michels is up by five percentage points, or 35,000 votes. Timothy Ramthun is a distant third.
Evers ran unopposed to earn the Democratic nomination.
Michels will have Roger Roth's name next to him on the November ballot, while the Democratic ticket will consist of Evers and Sara Rodriguez. Roth outlasted six other candidates to win the Lt. Governor nomination. Roth, who has been a State Senator since 2015, finished with 30.1 percent of the vote compared to Patrick Testin's 18.3.
Rodriguez, who represents Wisconsin's 13th Assembly District, outlasted Peng Her by a 3-to-1 vote.
Mandela Barnes cruised to the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senator. He finished with nearly 78 percent of the vote compared to Alex Lasry's nine percent. Lasry, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson, Barnes' three main challengers all dropped out before the Election Day. Barnes' opponent will be incumbent Ron Johnson.
Eric Toney will look to unseat Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul in the race to become Attorney General. Toney defeated Adam Jarchow by around 3,600 votes to win the Republican nomination.
Democrat Doug LaFollette will seek another four-year term to be Secretary of State. His opponent will be Republican Amy Loudenbeck, who defeated two other candidates in the primary.
In the race to become Treasurer, Aaron Richardson won the Democratic nomination and will face Republican John Leiber. Both are seeking to replace Godlewski.
In other races, Republican incumbent Clint Moses will face Danielle Johnson to represent the 29th Assembly District.
