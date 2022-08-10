Tim Michels will face incumbent Tony Evers in November in the race to become Wisconsin's next Governor. 

Michels defeated former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch to earn the Republican nomination. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, with nearly 99 percent of the vote counted, Michels is up by five percentage points, or 35,000 votes. Timothy Ramthun is a distant third. 

