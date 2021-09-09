St. Croix County will participate in an Elder Abuse Conference Tuesday, Sept. 14. The conference is free and will focus on aspects of elder abuse including physical, emotional, financial and neglect. The conference will be held at:
Faith Community Church, 777 Carmichael Road, Hudson from 8-11 a.m.
Featured speakers include Circuit Court Judge Edward Black III, District Attorney Karl Anderson, Sheriff Scott Knudson, County Elder Abuse Specialists and representatives from the securities and banking industries and the faith community. The conference will be moderated by Bob Feidler, Chair of the St. Croix County Public Protection and Judiciary Committee. Topics include:
-- Judicial Perspective
-- Law Enforcement Issues
-- Financial Guidance
-- Elder Abuse Services
-- Legal Perspective
