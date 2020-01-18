What better reason to join our community of volunteers, athletes, coaches, parents, and a whole host of local businesses as they come together for the Eighth Annual Heartwarming Special Olympics Basketball Tournament on Jan. 26 at B-W High School and Greenfield Elementary School Gyms. The event starts at 10 a.m. with games. There will be special entertainment offered at 12 p.m. in the West Gym of the high school. Why not come for lunch and fun?
This year, as always, we are partnering with St. Croix Central and River Falls School Districts to offer a Unified opportunity for our students. Hayley Bunk (teacher at SCC) is bringing her group of unified students to perform at 12:00 in the West Gym. High school and middle school students from each district are on hand as volunteers to promote a cooperative for our students of differing abilities. We are so proud that this has become a wonderful partnership for our kids and adults with disabilities.
This year groups from The St. Croix County Community on Transition are offering information for our families and friends about services that are available in our areas. We feel lucky to get the word out about education and application for our guests. Thanks for being partners in our event.
Hope to see you on Jan. 26. Games are on the hour in all four gyms starting at 10 a.m. Come warm your hearts and bring cheering sections for this community event.
