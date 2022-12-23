EDC recognizes Apprenticeship Week

The St. Croix EDC Business Retention Committee visited McDonalds in River Falls to recognize (l to r) student Kevin James, mentor Lori Hoeft and advisor Melisa Hansen.

The eighth annual National Apprenticeship Month was celebrated November 14-20. It is a nationwide celebration involving industry, labor, equity, workforce, education, civic, and government leaders.

The EDC helped showcase Youth Apprenticeships (YA) through school districts in the county and Registered Apprenticeships (RA) through Wisconsin’s technical colleges.

