St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will proclaim Thursday, September 15th as Craft Brewing Day in St. Croix County. This is an annual celebration in recognition of a small but growing business sector in the county. 

“Craft breweries play important roles in communities,” said Bill Rubin, St. Croix EDC’s executive director. “They often serve as anchors in central business districts, and taprooms are places for residents and tourists to socialize, sample fresh products, and sometimes dine and listen to live music,” he added.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.