St. Croix Economic Development Corporation (EDC) will proclaim Thursday, September 15th as Craft Brewing Day in St. Croix County. This is an annual celebration in recognition of a small but growing business sector in the county.
“Craft breweries play important roles in communities,” said Bill Rubin, St. Croix EDC’s executive director. “They often serve as anchors in central business districts, and taprooms are places for residents and tourists to socialize, sample fresh products, and sometimes dine and listen to live music,” he added.
St. Croix County boasts six craft breweries, including Rush River Brewing (River Falls), Bobtown Brewhouse & Grill (Roberts), Pitchfork Brewing (Town of Hudson), Oliphant Brewing (Somerset), Hop and Barrel (Hudson), and Lift Bridge Brewing (New Richmond). Swinging Bridge Brewing and The Garage Bikes + Brews are located just across the county line in River Falls.
Each brewery will receive a proclamation from the EDC. An in-person event at Hop and Barrel is planned from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on the 15th. Co-founders Justin Terbeest and Brian Priefer will be honored with a proclamation at 5:00.
The Brewers Association ( www.brewersassociation.org ) is a national trade group for craft brewers. While overall beer production in 2021 was up only one percent, craft brewing production was up almost eight percent. The total number of U.S. breweries in 2021 approached 9,150 and included 1,886 microbreweries, 3,708 taprooms, and 3,307 brewpubs. The overall beer market was estimated at $100.2 billion in 2021 and the craft beer market was $26.8 billion.
In 2021, Wisconsin ranked 14th in the U.S. with an estimated 230 craft breweries. Those breweries contributed an economic impact of $2.42 billion, ranking the state 14th. Wisconsin craft brewers produced almost 840,000 barrels last year to rank 11th.
The EDC asks residents to consider stopping at taprooms on September 15th. Whether enjoying a lager, pilsner, pale ale, IPA, or stout, please do so responsibly. For questions or comments, please call St. Croix EDC at 715.690.2110.
