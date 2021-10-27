St. Croix EDC will host a one-hour Zoom presentation 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3 on new and innovative ways to recruit employees.
Justin Vajko of Dialog Design Co. helps Wisconsin employers generate more job applications by building their reputation online using videos, online reviews, revamped job descriptions and more. Vajko will offer five factors to attract modern employees.
The event is free but registration is required. Go to www.tinyurl.com/fillyourtalentpipeline to reserve your spot or contact Nita Dusek with questions.
