EDC honors 2022’s top businesses

2022 Business of the Year winners with (left to right) EDC President Aaron Sundeen, Adam Sutton of Keystone Medical Technologies (Emerging Business), Damon and Lu Holter of Croix Valley Foods (Small Business of the Year) and John Gleason, Donna Bibber, and Wayne Shakal of Isometric Micro Molding (Business of the Year).
On February 16th, St. Croix EDC honored its 2022 business of the year winners at a banquet hosted by Ready Randy’s in rural New Richmond. The 2022 honorees included Keystone Medical Technologies (Town of Somerset; ‘Emerging Business of the Year’); Croix Valley Foods (Town of Hudson - City of Hudson; ‘Small Business of the Year’); and Isometric Micro Molding (City of New Richmond; ‘Business of the Year’).
Aaron Sundeen, the EDC’s 2022-2023 President, served as the evening’s emcee. It was the EDC’s first in-person awards event since the 2020 celebration.
About the Honorees:
Keystone Medical Technologies was launched in 2021 and manufactures custom tubing solutions including extrusion, polyimide tubing, and coated wire used in medical devices and components. Keystone’s senior management has over 60 years of combined experience in the medical device industry in all aspects of developing and manufacturing medical devices and components. Adam Sutton is the founder/CEO of Keystone Medical Technologies. Learn more at keystonemedtech.com.
Croix Valley Foods was launched 13 years ago by Damon andLu Holter. The company produces steak sauces, marinades, barbecue sauces, dry rubs, and Bloody Mary seasonings. The award-winning sauces and rubs are all-natural, gluten-free, and MSG-free. Croix Valley Foods received a Governor’s Export Achievement Award last October in recognition of their global business development success. The company will move into a new 20,000 square feet facility in March. Learn more at croixvalleyfoods.com.
Isometric Micro Molding was acquired by its top executives Donna Bibber and Wayne Shakal in 2021 from owner-founder Mike Hudalla. Bibber is the CEO and Shakal is the President. The company has grown to be the largest and fastest growing medical-focused micro molder in the United States and North America. All micro manufacturing processes are completed in-house. Isometric serves numerous medical device industries, including markets for diabetes, intraocular, vascular, neuromodulation, orthopedic, and drug delivery devices. Learn mote at isomicro.com.
Each of the honorees received a plaque from the EDC as well as a Legislative Citation from the State Senate and Assembly in Madison, and congratulatory letters from Missy Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC); U.S. Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin; U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany; Town of Somerset; City of Hudson; and City of New Richmond.
Past business of the year winners and recipients of the EDC Directors Award were introduced during the program.
An estimated 150 people attended the awards dinner and help celebrated the accomplishments of the honorees.
