EDC honors 2022’s top businesses

2022 Business of the Year winners with (left to right) EDC President Aaron Sundeen, Adam Sutton of Keystone Medical Technologies (Emerging Business), Damon and Lu Holter of Croix Valley Foods (Small Business of the Year) and John Gleason, Donna Bibber, and Wayne Shakal of Isometric Micro Molding (Business of the Year).

 Contributed

On February 16th, St. Croix EDC honored its 2022 business of the year winners at a banquet hosted by Ready Randy’s in rural New Richmond. The 2022 honorees included Keystone Medical Technologies (Town of Somerset; ‘Emerging Business of the Year’); Croix Valley Foods (Town of Hudson - City of Hudson; ‘Small Business of the Year’); and Isometric Micro Molding (City of New Richmond; ‘Business of the Year’). 

Aaron Sundeen, the EDC’s 2022-2023 President, served as the evening’s emcee. It was the EDC’s first in-person awards event since the 2020 celebration.

