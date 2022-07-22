Motorists will encounter a long-term alternating lane closure on Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland in the east metro beginning on Monday, July 18. 

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, July 18, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to two lanes between Woodbury Drive in Woodbury and the St Croix River near Lakeland through late October. No ramp closures are planned as part of the work in 2022.

