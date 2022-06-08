Renee Holm came to Project SEARCH after graduating from Hudson High School and completing the two-year Bethel Build program in St. Paul, Minnesota. While holding jobs at two local senior living centers, Renee flourished during her time with Project SEARCH, completing internships in the Kinnic Health and Rehabilitation Center and River Falls Area Hospital's cafeteria, linens, and Courage Kenny departments.
Thanks to Project SEARCH, where Renee focused on her goal of working in food service, she has successfully secured a job as a server in the Riverside Commons at UW-River Falls.
“I hope to practice my cooking skills and baking skills and hope to get a full-time job in two to five years," she said. "I hope to get my driver’s permit in one to two years and my driver’s license in two to five years.”
Stories like Renee's highlight the benefits of Project SEARCH for people with disabilities, their communities and Wisconsin's economy.
"The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development celebrates over 180 Project SEARCH graduates throughout the state who have explored new skills, expanded their opportunities, and earned a sense of pride through rewarding work," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "In Wisconsin, some 171,000 people with disabilities are not attached to the labor market, yet we know many want to work. With our record-low unemployment rate, supporting these individuals in achieving their employment potential has never been more important."
The graduation ceremony at the River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls on Friday, May 20 marked the completion of an immersive work experience. The four interns recounted their hands-on experiences and talked about their future career opportunities.
In addition to the host site, the local internship experience was made possible by partners including BRIDGE for Community Life, the Center for Independent Living of Western Wisconsin, Inc., Inclusa, the City of River Falls, and the Ellsworth and River Falls school districts. Statewide, 25 premier employers are participating in Project SEARCH this year.
Project SEARCH is a collaborative effort among state vocational rehabilitation agencies, area schools, local employers, and long-term care organizations to help interns acquire marketable, competitive, and transferable skills that lead to employment. The interns complete multiple 10-week rotations to maximize exposure to different career paths, learning employability skills in a classroom and hands-on job skills within the business environment.
Started at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center in 1996, Project SEARCH has provided workforce training to nearly 1,500 Wisconsinites since its statewide launch in 2008. For more information, visit the Project SEARCH Wisconsin website.
