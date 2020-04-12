Easter Sunday's daily report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed over 3,340 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.
Over 35,910 cases have been negative, meaning the ratio of negative tests have been 91.4 percent.
The breakdown of positive cases by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 1,710
Dane -- 334
Waukesha -- 209
Kenosha -- 173
Racine -- 117
Ozaukee -- 72
Washington -- 71
Brown -- 68
Rock -- 56
Fond du Lac -- 54
Walworth -- 37
Sheboygan -- 34
Outagamie -- 29
Winnebago -- 27
Sauk -- 26
La Crosse -- 25
Columbia -- 24
Jefferson -- 23
Eau Claire -- 21
Chippewa -- 20
Dodge -- 19
Marathon -- 13
Jackson -- 10
Door -- 9
Dunn -- 9
Green -- 9
St. Croix -- 9
Clark -- 8
Monroe -- 8
Douglas -- 7
Pierce -- 7
Barron -- 6
Grant -- 6
Juneau -- 6
Oneida -- 6
Iowa -- 5
Richland -- 5
Shawano -- 5
Calumet -- 4
Portage -- 4
Vilas -- 4
Waupaca -- 4
Bayfield -- 3
Buffalo -- 3
Crawford -- 3
Kewaunee -- 3
Lafayette -- 3
Manitowoc -- 3
Marinette -- 3
Oconto -- 3
Polk -- 3
Rusk -- 3
Adams -- 2
Ashland -- 2
Florence -- 2
Iron -- 2
Marquette -- 2
Waushara -- 2
Wood -- 2
Menominee -- 1
Price -- 1
Sawyer -- 1
Trempealeau -- 1
Death rates by county is as follows:
Milwaukee -- 88
Dane -- 12
Ozaukee -- 9
Waukesha -- 7
Racine -- 4
Rock -- 3
Washington -- 3
Fond du Lac -- 2
Kenosha -- 2
Outagamie -- 2
Sauk -- 2
Sheboygan -- 2
Brown -- 1
Buffalo -- 1
Columbia -- 1
Grant -- 1
Iron -- 1
Marathon -- 1
Waupaca -- 1
Winnebago -- 1
