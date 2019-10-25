Attorney General Josh Kaul announced October 21 more than 277 local law enforcement agencies will be participating in Drug Take Back Day across the state on Saturday, October 26. Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications at Drug Take Back and drug disposal locations.
“The opioid epidemic continues to plague our communities. By properly disposing of unused medications at drug drop boxes around the state, we can prevent diversion and addiction,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.
To find a Drug Take Back Location near you, go to doseofrealitywi.gov/find-a-take-back-location/.
Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them, and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.
Guidelines
All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.
What one can bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers, or vape pens and cartridges.
• Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.
• Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.
• Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.
Baldwin Police Chief Darrin Krueger said a permanent drop box is already set up in the police department’s lobby.
