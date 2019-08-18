Again this spring, The Ford Motor Company along with Flagship Ford of Baldwin teamed up with BW Football, BWHS Marching Band and the BW Hawks Softball in the Drive 4UR School Event. Drive 4 UR School began in 2007 as a way for Ford to give back to communities across the country. The idea was simple: Test-drive a Ford vehicle from a local dealership, get money for your school. This year’s event raised $2,340. BWHS and Flagship Ford thank all who came about to support our student-athletes!
