The holiday season is a time for celebration, but law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are urging drivers to spread good cheer responsibly.

Wisconsin State Patrol is once again joining the annual holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign to eliminate the risks of impaired drivers on the roads. Officers will boost patrols from December 16 through New Year’s Day.

