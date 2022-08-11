The fourth St. Croix County sponsored, free nitrate screening clinic of 2022 will be offered at the St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond from 12-5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17.

If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you don’t observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women and children under the age of six months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.

