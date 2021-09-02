Dream fulfilled: Iverson opens up bakery in her hometown

Brenna Iverson’s career path was laid out in front of her at an early age.
“I’ve been cooking since I was six,” she explained. “I knew I wanted to open a bakery.”
Mission accomplished as she opened Sweet B’s Bakery and Boutique Aug. 23 at 970 Newton Street in Baldwin.
“I wasn’t expecting this many people to show up,” she said last week. “It’s been busy.”
Iverson’s confidence about a bakery was hardened when as a middle schooler she would bring cupcakes to Viking Middle School staff in Woodville.
“You should open a shop,” she remembers being told. “You’re going to do well, they said.”
The 2018 Baldwin-Woodville graduate attended culinary school for a couple of years and worked in a bakery when life presented her an opportunity.
970 Newton Street in Baldwin was the former home of Pizza Man. It also sits near what is arguably Baldwin’s busiest intersection, US Highway 12 and US Highway 63.
“I don’t think we are going to get much better,” Iverson recalled, when she first heard about the building opening up. Those opinions were correct when she saw the building.
Cosmetic and some electrical work had to be done during the renovation period.
The bakery features doughnuts, cupcakes, macarons, cookies, muffins along with coffee and hot chocolate.
Iverson said her day starts at 1 a.m., as she gets to the bakery by 1:30 a.m. Her boyfriend pitches in in those early morning hours before he goes to work. Her mother, Amy, comes into help at 4 a.m.
Iverson’s favorite doughnut? A raised glazed. While glazed has always been a favorite, maple bacon has been just as popular.
She said this couldn’t have been done without her family.
“It’s been my mom, my grandma and my great aunts,” she said, noting they just hired their first employee.
“Everything has been selling,” she continued. “It’s been a fantastic problem.”
The boutique portion features apparel from St. Croix Custom Apparel, which is owned by Dustin and Lisa Veenendaal, family friends. The apparel features Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central merchandise. It’s also feature craft work Amy has done over the years and artwork by Brenna’s sister Jordyn.
With the early success the bakery has been getting, Iverson has been inundated with requests from the community for fresh bread. Space and capacity will be the determining factors, she said.
“I’ve grown up here all my life,” Iverson said, on why she likes her chances to succeed. She is the daughter of Amy and Jason and was the granddaughter of Scott and Joan. “The community has been asking for a bakery the last couple of the years.”
Sweet B’s Bakery and Boutique is now open 6 a.m.-3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays and 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
