The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a public meeting and open office hours to receive public comments on the draft Western Prairie Regional Master Plan. The open house meeting will be held 4:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, at the UW Extension Agriculture Service and Education Center located at 1960 8th Ave. in Baldwin.
The meeting will include a presentation at 5:30 p.m. that will cover highlights of the proposed plan. Additionally, there will be open office hours to review the plan from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Willow River State Park, 1034 County Highway A. Public comments will be accepted through Dec. 6.
The Western Prairie region includes department-managed properties in St. Croix and portions of Pierce and Polk counties. Notable properties include Kinnickinnic and Willow River state parks, St. Croix Islands and Cylon wildlife areas, and Kinnickinnic River Fishery Area. The proposed management includes new and expanded recreation opportunities and protection of the western prairie grasslands, savannas and important river corridors.
The draft Western Prairie regional plan, which includes a plan overview, proposed resource and recreation management and maps, along with more information on property planning is available by visiting the DNR website. The draft plan, including webpage maps and comment forms, may also be viewed at the Baldwin DNR Service Center and Willow River State Park.
An Online Public Input Form is available on the webpage. Comments may also be sent by mail to Beth Kienbaum at Wisconsin DNR, 101 S. Webster Street - LF/6, Madison WI 53707 or via email to Beth.Kienbaum@Wisconsin.gov.
The draft plan will be revised as needed and presented for Natural Resources Board action at a future meeting.
