Kim Kachelmyer, Ph.D., formerly of Baldwin, was re-elected to the Executive Committee (EC) of the University Faculty Senate of CUNY in New York City at its plenary meeting on May 12, 2020.
Professor Kachelmyer (known as Professor Kimora) received the highest number of votes of all professors within the City University of New York (CUNY) in the election. She will serve another one-year term. Professor Kimora is a professor of criminal justice and ethics at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, a college within CUNY. She was also appointed as a member of the Facilities Planning and Management Committee of the CUNY Board of Trustees. Dr. Kimora will also serve as Liaison to the Libraries and Information Technology Senate Committee, as well as to the affiliated committee of Higher Education in the Prisons.
The University Faculty Senate (UFS) represents all the professors of the City University of New York, which is the largest urban university in the United States. It is located in New York City. The City University of New York represents 24 campuses, with an annual budget of $3.0 billion. The University Faculty Senate “… represents the entire faculty in shared governance on all matters relevant to the educational interests of the University.”
Kim is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kachelmyer of Baldwin.
Kim may be contacted at Kimora@jjay.cuny.edu
