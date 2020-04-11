The Wisconsin Department of Transportation provided updates on construction projects involving St. Croix County.
Dunn and St. Croix Counties
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Menomonie near Knapp
Schedule: March 25, 2019 to November 2020
Cost: $57.5 million
Description: Removing and replacing concrete pavement and six structures, grading, marking pavement and installing beam guard, cable barrier, right-of-way fencing and signage.
Traffic impacts: Lane closures on east-and westbound I-94 from WIS 128 to 250th Street.
St. Croix County
Highway: I-94
Location: Between Hudson and Baldwin
Schedule: April 1, 2019 to July 2020
Cost: $17 million
Description: Replacing four bridge structures -- two over 130th Street and two over the Kinnickinnic River -- and completing roughly two miles of approach work.
Traffic impacts:
Westbound I-94 -- Traffic is using temporary lanes, which are posted at 60 miles per hour. This configuration will remain like this until late June.
Eastbound I-94 -- The inside shoulder in closed and speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph to 60 mph when a lane is closed.
