The following is from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Facebook page in relation to the storms.
Please, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. The east side of our county has been hit pretty hard with these storms. The most significantly impacted areas stretch from Hammond to Woodville. We're mainly seeing flooded and washed out roads/bridges. The list of closed roads is extensive and still growing. I-94 is in good condition with the exception to some water on the road near mile marker 15, eastbound. We urge everyone to use extreme caution if you have to travel. Be very cautious of submerged roadways in low lying areas and blind corners.
