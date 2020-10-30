Western Wisconsin Health Foundation is honored to announce the Cheese Grater - Danbana Committee presented a check for $8,500 to be designated towards mental health needs in the region.
The Cheese Grater - Danbana Golf Outing is an annual fundraising event coordinated by Wanda and Terry Blaedorn and Paul Gerbec and Kelly Brenna. This fundraiser takes place to honor the memory of their sons Corey and Dan who both lost their lives to suicide. The funds are raised in order to create awareness of suicide prevention and are distributed locally to various organizations. The Cheese Grater - Danbana Golf Outing was held on Thursday, August 27 at the Spring Valley Golf Course. “Over the last four years, this amazing group has donated $47,500 to Western Wisconsin Health for mental health services and we are extremely grateful of their support,” commented
Rosa Magnus, WWH Development Manager.
The funds donated to the WWH foundation will be used towards mental health needs of WW Health patients, including mental health and crisis transportation, funding for patients for behavioral health services and insurance deductibles, and helping in the continuation and growth of the teen resiliency program and school based counseling in the Baldwin-Woodville School District, Spring Valley School District and other surrounding areas. Some of the funds will also be put towards the initiation of Western Wisconsin Health’s Outpatient Substance Use Disorder program in coordination with Hazelden in the new year.
Western Wisconsin Health is located in Baldwin, WI and offers comprehensive health and wellness services, including preventive care, behavioral health, primary care, emergency care, advanced surgical procedures, integrative health, orthopedic services, rehabilitation services, women’s health, and a fitness center and therapeutic pool.
The Western Wisconsin Health Behavioral Health team provides child, adolescent, individual, family, couples, and marital therapy services.
Learn more about WW Health at wwhealth.org.
