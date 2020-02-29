Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and parts, presented a $10,000 check to Hudson High School Technology Education instructor Tom Klatt during a surprise event at the Hudson school.
The Donaldson Company Foundation awarded the $10,000 grant. Donaldson manufacturing facility employees in Baldwin, Wisconsin, led the effort to obtain the grant, which will pay for several new welding machines and assorted equipment for Hudson High School’s Technology Education program, managed by Klatt.
Through a partnership between the Donaldson Baldwin facility and Hudson High School over the last year, Donaldson employees learned about the school’s metals classes and welding needs and introduced students to the opportunities that exist in manufacturing.
“Applying for a Donaldson Foundation grant was a result of wanting to provide Tom’s students with additional resources that could help them pursue good jobs in the manufacturing industry. The TIG welding machines will give students a chance to learn new skills on new equipment, providing them with the technical experience and skills that are in high demand at our Baldwin facility, as well as other employers in the area,” said Marty Oian, Donaldson Baldwin Human Resources Manager.
Helping students learn the technologies offered in such programs is especially important as the manufacturing industry struggles to find enough qualified, skilled employees. With the increased need, employees are seeing rising wages and opportunities. Frequently, the skills these jobs require can be obtained in less time than a four-year college degree, and without the rising debt that typically accompanies these students upon graduation.
